Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEVI. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

LEVI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,722,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,672,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after buying an additional 1,392,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

