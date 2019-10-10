Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.28

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 8752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRT shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Oakmont Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $20,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $15,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $5,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after buying an additional 161,045 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

