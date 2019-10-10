Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPT. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

LPT stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.