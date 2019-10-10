Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Linde comprises 2.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

LIN stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,026. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.