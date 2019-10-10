LiteDoge (LDOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $117,138.00 and $11.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,090.69 or 2.10982233 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,418,793,492 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

