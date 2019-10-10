Lobstex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,087.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $421,313.00 and $73,087.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00640333 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026943 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003890 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000422 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000422 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 193.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,518,036 coins and its circulating supply is 17,518,024 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

