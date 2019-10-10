Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Receives $65.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.