LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $142,284.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 41% lower against the dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00204241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01035174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

