Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Crow Point Partners LLC

Crow Point Partners LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lumentum by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $645,338.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 434,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $63.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.84.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

