M. Kraus & Co Acquires 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. 550,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

