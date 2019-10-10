MA Private Wealth Has $182,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,594,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,524,000 after purchasing an additional 511,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after buying an additional 304,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after buying an additional 561,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after buying an additional 747,608 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

