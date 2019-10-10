MA Private Wealth Has $25.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.10. The company had a trading volume of 184,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,194. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $304.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.03.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

