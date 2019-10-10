MA Private Wealth Has $6.44 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.49. 8,869,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,952,207. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.