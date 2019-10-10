MA Private Wealth Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,207.01. The company had a trading volume of 321,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,797. The company has a market capitalization of $837.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,204.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,171.61. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

