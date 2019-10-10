Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,437.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,156 shares of company stock worth $221,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

