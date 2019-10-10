Magnet Market Cap Tops $40,194.00 (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Magnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Magnet has a market capitalization of $40,194.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magnet has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magnet alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Magnet Coin Profile

Magnet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 47,143,634 coins and its circulating supply is 46,893,634 coins. The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.