Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0015

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $317,472.00 and $2,477.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040164 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.55 or 0.06234645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016145 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,919,047 tokens.

The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

