Maker Trading Up 23.4% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Maker token can currently be bought for $541.31 or 0.06337923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin and IDEX. Maker has a market capitalization of $541.31 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039696 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016186 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC, IDEX, GOPAX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Gate.io, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX, Radar Relay and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

