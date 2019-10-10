Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Trading Down 2.2%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.23, 66,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,978,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNK. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,155,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after buying an additional 1,527,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after buying an additional 3,056,636 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 164,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,038,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 559,939 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

