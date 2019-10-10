Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

