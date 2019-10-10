Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $29.27 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.64. 45,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

