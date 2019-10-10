Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $33.36 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,884,431,000 after purchasing an additional 599,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.87. 346,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,507. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $2,242,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

