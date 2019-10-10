Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $40.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,547 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $40,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 8,379 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $1,397,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,803 shares of company stock worth $7,159,830 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

