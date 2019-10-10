Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $80.11 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,652 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.21% of Moody’s worth $80,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Moody’s by 17.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Moody’s by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,655. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

