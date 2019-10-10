Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $47,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,484. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

