Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.14. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

