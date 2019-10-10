Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 39,085 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,085 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,210.06. 10,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,797. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,171.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

