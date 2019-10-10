Masari (MSR) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Masari has a market cap of $461,229.00 and approximately $1,022.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

