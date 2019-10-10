Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Masimo also reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 21,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $3,505,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,575,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $2,950,288.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,231,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,933 shares of company stock valued at $16,001,030. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $144.58. 112,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,469. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $160.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

