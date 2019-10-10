Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAT. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.68. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 361.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 104.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

