Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Trading Down 10.9%

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) shares traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), 1,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.73 ($0.92).

The company has a market cap of $47.46 million and a PE ratio of 48.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.72.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.54%.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.