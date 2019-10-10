Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.76. 1,552,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,714. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $161.82 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.76.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.