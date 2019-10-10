Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) One Day Volume Tops $67,291.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $327,472.00 and $67,291.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00855081 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001078 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

