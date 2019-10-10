Menlo One Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 174.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Menlo One has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Menlo One has a market cap of $52,278.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Menlo One token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Menlo One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00205856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.01066823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00089593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Menlo One Profile

Menlo One launched on September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one. The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one.

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Menlo One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Menlo One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.