Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

9/25/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2019 – Mesa Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

8/13/2019 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MLAB traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.34 and a 1 year high of $268.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.01.

Get Mesa Laboratories Inc alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 357,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 564.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.