Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 1,815,278 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81.

Metro Mining Company Profile (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining Limited operates as an exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for coal and bauxite. Its flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine project covering approximately 1,900 square kilometers of exploration tenements located to the north of Weipa on Western Cape York.

