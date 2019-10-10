Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.68. 2,749,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,929,936. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.