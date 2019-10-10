Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 498,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $10,135,000. Finally, Actiam N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $117,106,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $135.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

