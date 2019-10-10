Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $9.27 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, LBank and ZB.COM. Mithril has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $1.14 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007527 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitForex, Gate.io, LBank, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

