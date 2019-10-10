Mizuho Begins Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Compass Point started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 772,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,526 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,117.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,241 shares in the company, valued at $56,339,672.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $53,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,393 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,531 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 33.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 349.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $118,659,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 97.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Anaplan by 2,460.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

