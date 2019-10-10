Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.63.

MC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 5,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.84 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

