MonaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.56 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00013993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbank and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $78.56 million and $2.67 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,544.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.02241677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.02701835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00677197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00652969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00440955 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011710 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Zaif, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbank and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

