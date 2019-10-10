Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 3,470,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,806. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.