Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $340.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $371.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.70. 5,866,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.70. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

