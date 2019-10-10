Morgan Stanley Boosts Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target to $57.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

SERV has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

NYSE:SERV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,541. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,537,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.