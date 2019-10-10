Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.69. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 21,434 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

