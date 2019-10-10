MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Get MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 6,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.