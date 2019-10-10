Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.73. Mount Gibson Iron shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,050,255 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $824.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.48%. Mount Gibson Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Hui Lee acquired 620,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$451,980.00 ($320,553.19). Insiders acquired 2,616,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,778 in the last 90 days.

About Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX)

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

