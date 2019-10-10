Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 748,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,069. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
