MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MVO opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.61. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

